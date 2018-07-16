Kareena Kapoor Khan has the perfect pair of pants to inspire your next fun outing with friends

Kareena Kapoor Khan dishes out some street style goals. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo) Kareena Kapoor Khan dishes out some street style goals. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo)

One can almost always count on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ever-evolving style statements to give us inspiration. Recently, we spotted the Veere Di Wedding actor in Delhi, where she was seen with some friends. For her casual evening out, the 37-year-old kept it classy in a black camisole layered with a matching blazer, and for the comfort factor, she picked a funky pair of printed pants from Pinko.

A colourful Chloe bag along with strappy gold heels rounded out her look nicely.

While her street-style surely dishes out fashion lessons, her travel style is no less inspirational. We spotted the Bollywood beauty at the airport, keeping it comfortable in a Good American sweater that was teamed with Vetements joggers pants and a pair of white Balenciaga sneakers. A quirky pair of sunnies added finishing touches to her look.

Earlier, we had spotted the actor hanging out with her gal gang – Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla – and for a cosy evening, she had picked a floral printed maxi dress.

The simple piece had been accessorised with a Chloe Roy clutch and colourful sneakers from the same.

The 37-year-old had also showed us how to work up one of the reigning summer trends, that of fringes, on the latest cover of Femina. Kareena had been clad in a fluid gold fringed dress with a thigh-high slit from Jean Paul Gaultier. Stylist Tanya Ghavri had accessorised the sleeveless number with prominent and chunky rings from The Bohemian, Isharya and Outhouse.

