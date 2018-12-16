Kareena Kapoor Khan looks lovely in this heavily embroidered lehenga

That Kareena Kapoor Khan can rock almost any look is not news. Be it making appearances on the red carpet, shooting for some promotional event or simply walking on the streets, the Veere Di Wedding actor almost always gives us fashion goals.

The actor was recently spotted looking absolutely radiant in a heavily embroidered light yellow lehenga. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the outfit from Faabiiana looked great on her. Hair tied neatly into a ponytail and a nude palette of make-up went well with her outfit. She accessorised her outfits with matching earrings and bangles. We think the outfit makes for a perfect pick when it comes to morning events.

On another occasion, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a casual look as she donned a lovely pink Gucci sweatshirt. The look was completed with tousled hair and black sunnies. We think she looked rather pretty.

The actor also floored us with her sartorial pick when she made an appearance for the finale of the talk show, Koffee With Karan. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Lakshmi Lehr, she looked absolutely stunning in a wine red Monisha Jaising dress. The actor completely owned all the bling and we loved the black nail paint.

The nude make-up palette and the brown shade of lipstick went perfectly well with the look. It was completed with hair styled into soft curls. She really does give us fashion goals!

What do you think of the actor’s recent look?