Kareena Kapoor’s latest maternity look is a fine mix of style and comfort; check it out

Kareena Kapoor is setting maternity fashion goals each time. (Source: lakshmilehr/Instagram)

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the shooting floor, this time for the third season of her popular talk show What Women Want, in which she would be interacting with her guests virtually.

Setting maternity fashion goals once again, the 40-year-old actor looked beautiful in an asymmetrical satin dress with blue stripes on white. The collared dress, from Dubai-based fashion brand L’Mane’s latest collection Maximalist, featured a belt detailing with black stripes around the waist and had a pleated skirt.

What also caught our attention were the striped bishop sleeves that added to the look.

Kareena teamed the outfit with a pair of transparent block heels. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor wore a perfect balance of elegance and comfort, and looked pretty. She completed the look with simple makeup, a pair of drop earrings from Isharya, and open hair.

What do you think of Kareena’s latest look?

