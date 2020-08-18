Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a kaftan for Saif’s birthday; check out the price

What do you think about Kareena's outfit for the party? (Photo: Karishma Kapoor, therealkareenakapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

If there is one thing that we have become sure of in the last few months, it has got to be Kareena’s love for kaftans. The actor has often shared pictures of herself donning the comfy piece of clothing in various hues and styles. So it was not surprising to see the mommy-to-be opt for yet another kaftan for husband Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday recently. While the party was intimate, the pictures have flooded social media and we couldn’t help but notice the Veere di Wedding actor’s outfit.

Kareena was seen in a bubblegum pink kaftan featuring geometrical prints and stripes by designer Rajdeep Ranawat, who also shared pictures of his creation on Instagram. Check out the outfit below:

Made from Shibuya silk, the kaftan costs ₹24,000, and was styled with a pair of floral studs in pink. The actor completed her look with a simple winged eyeliner and hair tied in a neat ponytail. She looked so comfortable and glamourous, making us fall in love with kaftans all over again!

The kaftan was designed by Rajdeep Ranawat. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) The kaftan was designed by Rajdeep Ranawat. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

What is your go-to comfortable outfit these days?

