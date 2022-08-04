Kareena Kapoor Khan gives boss-lady vibes in an all-black pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashionista. Never shying away from experimenting with her looks, the actor always makes heads turn with her style choices.

As such, for her appearance on Koffee with Karan‘s latest episode, Bebo gave major boss lady vibes in an all-black outfit.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor opted for a black pantsuit that she styled with a net bralette. Wearing her hair in soft curls, Kareena opted for a no-makeup makeup look. But it was her colourful nails, and silver bangles, that elevated the look many notches higher. “I like my Koffee black,” she captioned her pictures on Instagram.

However, as mentioned, this is not the first time the actor has impressed with her impeccable style. Earlier, she was seen in a body-hugging black jumpsuit that had a halter neck and and floss detailing at the back. The actor paired the outfit with golden hoops and a watch.

Kareena was also seen in a peach co-ord set — full sleeves crop top and matching pants. Wearing her hair loose, she accessorised with golden earrings and bright blue heels — that broke the monotony of the look.

She looked equally stylish in a satin black strappy top and black pants. She posed with Saif Ali Khan, who looked dapper in a white t-shirt, blue denims, and a camel coloured jacket.

