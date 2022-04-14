Kareena, Karisma wow in traditional ensembles at Alia Bhatt’s mehendi ceremony

The rituals for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s hush-hush wedding in Mumbai officially kickstarted with close friends and family in attendance for the mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. The wedding, as confirmed by Neetu Kapoor, will be held today.

And while we are yet to get a glimpse of Alia’s trousseau, the groom’s family’s ensembles for the mehendi confirmed that it was an uber stylish affair.

For the event, the Kapoor sisters made quite the statement with Karisma dressed in a mustard number while Kareena opted for a white sequined lehenga set with ombre details on the skirt. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor in Punit Balana. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor in Punit Balana. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor on the occassion of Alia Bhatt’s mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor on the occassion of Alia Bhatt’s mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma looked mehendi-ready in a gorgeous mustard-coloured anarkali by Punit Balana that she paired with an organza dupatta with golden embroidery, golden juttis, and a golden potli bag. She also accessorised with golden jhumkis, bangles, and a mangtikka.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena, on the other hand, opted for a neutral palette with a sequined Manish Malhotra lehenga set. Her skirt featured pastel pink and blue sequin panels, creating an ombre effect. For accessories, Kareena opted for a dainty diamond necklace and stud earrings. She also carried a sequined clutch.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neetu Kapoor in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neetu Kapoor in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The groom’s sister and mother, too, pulled out all the stops for the mehendi ceremony. While Neetu Kapoor looked ethereal in an off white and multicoloured resham ghagra by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Riddhima opted for all-glam shimmer and shine in a silver sequined sari with a sleeveless blouse.

