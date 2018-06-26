Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor keep it comfy yet stylish at a dinner outing

Sonam Kapoor (L), Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor take their style game up a notch. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram) Sonam Kapoor (L), Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor take their style game up a notch. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor, who celebrated her birthday on June 25, was spotted partying in London with her girl gang, which included her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her Veere Di Wedding co-star, Sonam Kapoor. And all the fashionistas were seen giving summer style goals.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it summer friendly in a white strappy dress teamed with gold heels, birthday girl Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a Miu Miu black and red semi-sheer dress. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of black heels and a matching beaded handbag. For the make-up, she went for red lips, thickly-lined eyes and a neatly styled ponytail.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor opted for a pair of black leggings teamed with an oversized shirt. Furthermore, she accessorised it with a pair of black boots. But what caught our attention was the statement neckpiece she combined her outfit with that added an interesting element. Keeping her make-up minimal, she styled her hair in a messy updo.

Prior to this, the trio were spotted giving lessons on how to nail floral printed outfits while attending a brunch. Kareena picked a floral printed maxi dress accessorised with a Chloe Roy clutch and colourful sneakers. Meanwhile, Sonam was seen wearing a white floral printed maxi that was complemented with nude pumps and sunnies and Karisma, too, went with a floral printed knee-high dress that she perked with a classy black sling and sunnies.

What do you think about the latest style file of Kareena, Karisma and Sonam? Let us know in the comments section below.

