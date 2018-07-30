Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor keep it simple in monochrome outfits; see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor dish out monochrome outfit goals. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor dish out monochrome outfit goals. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to introducing new and interesting trends, Kareena Kapoor Khan rarely disappoints. However, this time, the Veere Di Wedding actor failed to impress as she stepped out in a sheer white shirt, paired with comfy black pants, white sneakers and black shades.

Kareena was spotted at her mother’s house in Bandra, Mumbai along with her sister, Karisma Kapoor. Following the footsteps of the Veere Di Wedding star, Karisma also chose to go with monochrome hues. At first glance, we liked the asymmetrical black midi dress she chose to wear, but the inscription ‘Keep things going’ on the skirt ruined it for us. She accessorised with a pair of black sunnies, a watch and star sandals.

What we can’t get over is Kareena’s boring look, especially after she turned heads in a 30 kg gold lehenga from designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Not like we want her to dress up in shimmery clothes, but a little more effort could have helped.

For those who missed her last ramp appearance, she turned showstopper at the India Couture week 2018, and looked ravishing in a heavily embellished piece, teamed with a feather-detailed dupatta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at India Couture week 2018. (Source: Sristi Kumari) Kareena Kapoor Khan at India Couture week 2018. (Source: Sristi Kumari)

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. (Source: Sristi Kumari) Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. (Source: Sristi Kumari)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

