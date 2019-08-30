Kapoor sisters give lessons on how to rock the maxi dress like a pro

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true diva, a point she proves every time she steps out. Whether she is spotted spending some quality time with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, or is on the set of reality TV show Dance India Dance, the actor always has her sartorial game strong.

Advertising

Recently, for a girls night out with sister Karisma Kapoor and other friends, the Jab We Met actor looked lovely in an easy-breezy floral dress. The mustard coloured maxi dress was paired with tan coloured strappy footwear, with the rest of the look kept fuss-free. For makeup, she went with dark kohl eyes and left her locks open.

Check her entire look here.

But its not only the Udta Punjab actor who impressed us with her look. Sister Karisma was spotted looking as lovely in a quirky dress which would be eyed by every pet lover. For the girls’ night out at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja‘s Mumbai residence, Karisma picked an animalprint black midi dress.

The flowy dress featured an asymmetrical hemline and featured various animals — from elephants and tigers to giraffes and chimpanzees. Given the busy print on the attire, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor completed her look with white sneakers and a mini black bag.

Check her entire look here.

However, the actor chose for a bold pink shade for her lips and accentuated her beautiful eyes with moss green eyeshadow. Bold brows and open locks completed her look.

Whose look do you prefer?