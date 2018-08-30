Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor are the true golden girls

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor get together for the ad shoot of a leading soap brand. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor get together for the ad shoot of a leading soap brand. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

There is little doubt that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor make for one of the most stylish siblings in B-Town. From vacation posts to red carpet looks, the duo always manage to inspire fashion connoisseurs.

Recently, the sisters were spotted shooting for a Lux ad, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sharmila Tagore. For the shoot, Kareena was dressed in a fluid and embellished Falguni and Shane Peacock gown in nude hues. The cutout piece with a thigh-high slit was kept sans accessories, as is generally the case with the designers’ heavily decorous pieces. She rounded out her look with nude make-up and sleek hair parted in the middle.

Meanwhile, Karisma complemented the actor in a gold off-shoulder Swapnil Shinde gown. The sweetheart neckline and bodycon cut of the creation got our attention and we like how the outfit was accessorised with just a matching pendant. Her look was rounded out with nude make-up and hair coiffed into a messy bun.

Prior to this, we had seen Kareena look like a princess in a Monisha Jaising holographic gown at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. The off-shoulder dress was carried off by panache and it won’t be wrong to say that it was a little difficult to look away from her. With hair styled into soft waves and nude make-up, she commanded all the attention on the ramp.

