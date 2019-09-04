Looking for a sari this festive season? Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

The festive season is upon us, and it is only natural to search for that one sari in the wardrobe which will make you stand out in the crowd. And as always, celebrities are there to show you the way. In case you are looking for some sartorial inspiration, you can take tips from Kriti Sanon, Natasha Poonawalla, Karisma Kapoor and the stylish Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Of late, all four of them were spotted wearing a similar sequin sari from ace designer Manish Malhotra, which clearly signalled to a trend.

During Ganpati Chaturthi celebrations, both Sanon and Poonawalla were spotted looking ravishing in sequin saris. Sanon was seen in a beige colour sari that was teamed with a matching halter blouse. The look was completed with a messy bun and statement earrings.

Poonawalla, on the other hand, heavilly accessorised her look — and you can follow her cue if you like wearing jewellery. Donning a sequin sari in a soft green hue, she completed the look with a gold and emerald neckpiece and matching earrings.

The Kapoor sisters were seen in similar saris but styled it differently. Karisma looked gorgeous in black and kept the look minimalistic, letting the outfit do all the talking. Smokey eyes and a neat bun completed the look.

Khan, on the other hand, had stepped out wearing a pink sequin sari and styled it with a décolletage-baring metallic blouse. Messy hairdo and an elegant Polki necklace completed the look. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous and the way it was styled made it for a perfect cocktail party look.

Whose look do you prefer?