Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s airport style is preppy but disappointing

Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) and Karisma Kapoor keep it comfy at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan (R) and Karisma Kapoor keep it comfy at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to fashion, the Kapoor sisters rarely gets it wrong. Be it a party with their girl gang or a friend’s wedding, the Bollywood fashionistas have shown time and again that they can carry both ethnic and contemporary outfits effortlessly. But their recent appearance at the airport has left us disappointed.

On their way back from Dubai, the sisters were seen keeping it casual in sweatshirts and jeans. Travelling in comfort is essential and something we all vouch for, but it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on style. Although we don’t have a problem with their sweatshirts, we wish they would have teamed it with something more attractive. Kareena’s boyfriend jeans doesn’t work here and Karisma’s black jeggings are too boring for our taste. We wish they would have skipped the bright lip shades as well.

Check some of the pictures here.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

However, back in Dubai, they were seen enjoying with their girl gang in style. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena looked pretty in an olive-green satin top, teamed with a pair of wide-legged trousers, both from Atsu Sekhose. Her look was accessorised with golden hoops from Misho designs. Keeping the sharp look of the ensemble in place, her hair was tied neatly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for a click.

From L to R: Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Poonam Damania and Amrita Arora. From L to R: Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Poonam Damania and Amrita Arora.

Karisma Kapoor shared the photo on her Instagram story. Karisma Kapoor shared the photo on her Instagram story.

Here is another photo shared by Karisma. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) Here is another photo shared by Karisma. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

“Outta here,ciao🤟🏻 #gonegirls,” wrote Amrita Arora with the photo. (Source: Amrita Arora/Instagram) “Outta here,ciao🤟🏻 #gonegirls,” wrote Amrita Arora with the photo. (Source: Amrita Arora/Instagram)

Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor had also shared photos before they left for their Dubai trip.

