Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kaftan series continues; see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have single-handedly spearheaded the resurgence of kaftan — the outfit in vogue right now. And the actor is not in any mood to stop. Recently, she was spotted looking lovely in a black kaftan from designer Masaba Gupta. It featured the designer’s signature motifs.
Check out the picture here.
On her birthday, too, the actor was seen in a mint green, balloon-sleeved kaftan from Anita Dongre. She kept the look simple left her hair untied.
Incidentally, she was also spotted in an ensemble from Gupta in one of her other birthday celebration photos. It consisted of a one-shoulder drape top with a matching skirt. We dig the funky prints like that of the chic bird-and-bees prints.
View this post on Instagram
The gorgeous birthday girl & mom-to-be @kareenakapoorkhan celebrated her 40th birthday in this flowy ivory birds & bees one shoulder drape top with skirt. Now available across all stores, online (www.houseofmasaba.com) & on WhatsApp (+918291518061) . . . #fusion #festive #houseofmasaba #masaba #themasabaprint
While winter is on its way, it is always a good time to wear a kaftan. And who better than Kareena Kapoor Khan to show us how.
