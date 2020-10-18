Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kaftan series continues; see pic

What do you think of her look? (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have single-handedly spearheaded the resurgence of kaftan — the outfit in vogue right now. And the actor is not in any mood to stop. Recently, she was spotted looking lovely in a black kaftan from designer Masaba Gupta. It featured the designer’s signature motifs.

Check out the picture here.

On her birthday, too, the actor was seen in a mint green, balloon-sleeved kaftan from Anita Dongre. She kept the look simple left her hair untied.

The actor celebrated her birthday with close family and friends. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) The actor celebrated her birthday with close family and friends. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

She ditched accessories and makeup. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) She ditched accessories and makeup. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Incidentally, she was also spotted in an ensemble from Gupta in one of her other birthday celebration photos. It consisted of a one-shoulder drape top with a matching skirt. We dig the funky prints like that of the chic bird-and-bees prints.

While winter is on its way, it is always a good time to wear a kaftan. And who better than Kareena Kapoor Khan to show us how.

