Sunday, October 18, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kaftan series continues; see pic

With winter on its way, it is a good time to wear a kaftan. And who better than Kareena Kapoor Khan to show us how

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 18, 2020 4:30:48 pm
Haircare, festive haircare, haircare tips, how to have shiny hair, haircare mask, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, home remedies for shiny hair, hair issues, navratri, diwali, festival season,What do you think of her look? (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan may have single-handedly spearheaded the resurgence of kaftan — the outfit in vogue right now. And the actor is not in any mood to stop. Recently, she was spotted looking lovely in a black kaftan from designer Masaba Gupta. It featured the designer’s signature motifs.

Check out the picture here.

On her birthday, too, the actor was seen in a mint green, balloon-sleeved kaftan from Anita Dongre. She kept the look simple left her hair untied.

The actor celebrated her birthday with close family and friends. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) She ditched accessories and makeup. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

Incidentally, she was also spotted in an ensemble from Gupta in one of her other birthday celebration photos. It consisted of a one-shoulder drape top with a matching skirt. We dig the funky prints like that of the chic bird-and-bees prints.

While winter is on its way, it is always a good time to wear a kaftan. And who better than Kareena Kapoor Khan to show us how.

