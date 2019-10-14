Kareena Kapoor slays in this monochromatic outfit and we’re in awe!

Kareena Kapoor Khan left no stone unturned in stunning onlookers as she stepped out to attend a session ahead of the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival that starts on the October 17. The Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted in a monochromatic outfit that featured a white silk shirt with a plunging neckline and high-waisted black straight-cut pants from Judy Zhang, a New York-based designer. The look was completed with nude lips, basic eyeliner, and layered silver and gold jewellery. She wore her sleek hair with a middle-parting. The actor’s look was put together by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Check the entire look here.

Earlier, Khan was spotted at Ghavri’s birthday in a basic sleeveless, zip-up black dress with a matching belt. The 39-year-old actor, who is frequently spotted in laidback styles, skipped heels and went for pointy-toed tan-coloured flats to complete the look.

Check out the outfit below!

Also spotted at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival were Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey and many other Bollywood celebrities.