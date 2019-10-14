Toggle Menu
Kareena Kapoor slays in this monochromatic outfit and we’re in awe!https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/kareena-kapoor-khan-jio-mami-fashion-photos-6068205/

Kareena Kapoor slays in this monochromatic outfit and we’re in awe!

Often seen sporting a laidback style, Kareena Kapoor Khan makes another style statement in a monochromatic outfit.

Kareena Kapoor turned heads in a monochromatic outfit at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. (Source: Varinder Chawla / Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan left no stone unturned in stunning onlookers as she stepped out to attend a session ahead of the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival that starts on the October 17. The Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted in a monochromatic outfit that featured a white silk shirt with a plunging neckline and high-waisted black straight-cut pants from Judy Zhang, a New York-based designer. The look was completed with nude lips, basic eyeliner, and layered silver and gold jewellery. She wore her sleek hair with a middle-parting. The actor’s look was put together by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Check the entire look here.

Sleek hairstyle and nude lips helped accentuate the outfit. (Source: APH Images)
Kareena Kapoor Khan at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. (Source: APH Images)

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt makes rare fashion faux pas in this odd mix of leather top and sequin pants

Earlier, Khan was spotted at Ghavri’s birthday in a basic sleeveless, zip-up black dress with a matching belt. The 39-year-old actor, who is frequently spotted in laidback styles, skipped heels and went for pointy-toed tan-coloured flats to complete the look.

Check out the outfit below!

Spotted at Bandra, last week she chooses to go all black with a hint of color! (Source: Varinder Chawla)
With kohl rimmed eyes and a basic LBD, she looks classy while heading to celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri’s birthday.

Also spotted at the JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival were Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey and many other Bollywood celebrities.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android