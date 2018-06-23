Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 17 – June 23)

See what Bollywood celebs wore this week at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) See what Bollywood celebs wore this week at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

With the temperature soaring, comfort and style can get tricky to maintain. But our Bollywood divas are always up to ace their style game. While last week, actors like Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra gave lessons on how to keep it chic at the airport, this week it was Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others giving us inspiration. Here is a roundup of some of the interesting airport looks that caught our attention.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma came to the airport to see off her husband and Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli. While Kohli was in his usual grey and black causals, Sharma was seen in a pastel pink dress from her brand Nush which had Supandi prints on it. The husband and wife opted for similar looking white sneakers to round off their airport looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be keeping it lazy and laid-back these days. We spotted the actor at the airport keeping it cute in a baby pink co-ords set.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor wore a pastel pink track pant with a summery white top and rounded out her look with a denim jacket. Carrying a fuschia pink bag the actor opted for a sleek bun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing a white shirt which had quirky detailing on the sides. To complete her look she carried a white tote bag which had a pop of colours on its straps.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Dealing with the whole promotion madness for her latest release Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for casuals and silver heels. Dressed in a Grey jeans, white top and an olive colour jacket, the actor rounded out her look with a pair of geeky glasses and open waves.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd