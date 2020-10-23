Kareena Kapoor Khan has an advice for you; check it out

The actor was returning home from work. (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram, she has been breaking the internet — one post at a time. It was no different this time when the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a picture of herself with a word of advice: “Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye” (wear a mask and look outside). True to her words, she herself was seen wearing a mask but that could not dull her radiance.

She looked gorgeous in the all-white outfit which she accessorised with a chunky silver neckpiece.

Prior to this, the actor had shared her excitement to be going home with a post and her signature pout. “Just pouting away… excited to go home.”

The mom-to-be just finished shooting for her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha and has also been seen shooting for various advertisements. “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course,” she recently shared.

What do you think about her latest look?

