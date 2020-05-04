These pics of Kareena Kapoor in Manish Malhotra creations will brighten up your Monday

Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram) Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram)

Bebo is a bonafide fashionista. Period. And the actor’s fans would agree that she is thorough with her fashion, especially when it comes to ethnic wear. We also agree and would like to add that we like her best when she steps out wearing outfits by Manish Malhotra. Her love for the designer’s creations remains constant, whether it is a lehenga set or a sari look.

So, take a look at the times the Good Newwz actor floored us with her looks.

The sequined sari was a major trend in 2019, so no points for guessing that the actor wore it too. The stunning pink sari was paired with a plain satin blouse. For makeup, she kept it minimal with soft smokey eyes while her hair was styled in soft curls. A sleek uncut stone diamond necklace completed the look.

This look is for all those who love the idea of statement or power shoulders. Needless to say, Kareena dazzled in this black outfit that featured flared sleeves and metallic detailing. Neat bun, nude lips, smokey eyes and a pair of chunky black studs added the finishing touches.

The actor wore a silver crystal lehenga featuring intricate threadwork for cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding function. The blouse, which stole the show, housed delicate beadwork and tassel detailing. For makeup, she kept it elegant and instead packed a punch with uncut diamonds, rubies and emeralds jewellery.

She stole the show in this powder blue lehenga which features intricate thread and mirror work. Styled with a statement choker featuring diamonds and blue beads, the look was pulled together with a messy ponytail and soft smokey eyes.

The actor was spotted in a gorgeous plunging neckline blouse teamed with a majestic lehenga. The intricately handcrafted outfit featured floral threadwork in white and was styled with blowdried hair and a statement neckpiece.

What do you think about her looks?

