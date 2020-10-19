Kareena Kapoor Khan gives major maternity fashion goals in this Hemant and Nandita outfit

What do you think of her look? (Source: RealKareenaKapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been up and about and recently wrapped up the shooting of her film, Lal Singh Chaddha. In the midst of all this, she was also spotted shooting for commercials. In one such instance, the actor was seen in a floral printed dress from designer duo Hemant and Nandita. The mother-to-be looked radiant in the voluminous outfit with a neat bow.

She completed the look with hair pulled back in a neat knot and winged eyeliner.

The Veere Di Wedding actor recently informed about wrapping up the shoot of her latest film in an Instagram post. “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course,” she wrote as she looked lovely in a cotton kurti and churidar.

What do you think about her latest look?

