Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a strong case for all-fringe outfits for a magazine’s cover-shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan appears on the cover of Femina. (Source: File Photo) Kareena Kapoor Khan appears on the cover of Femina. (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to introducing trends, Kareena Kapoor Khan hardly has an equal. Be it the giant hoops or the metallic skirts the actor made popular in her latest release Veere Di Wedding or the ab-flaunting co-ords she stepped out in during the promotions, the actor rarely fails to impress.

And this time, the 37-year-old showed us how to work up one of the reigning summer trends, that of fringes, on the latest cover of Femina. Kareena was clad in a fluid gold fringed dress with a thigh-high slit from Jean Paul Gaultier. Stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the sleeveless number with prominent and chunky rings from The Bohemian, Isharya and Outhouse.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan has the perfect dress to beat the summer heat in style

While the outfit needed no additional oomph, we like the darkly kohl-lined eyes and nude make-up, courtesy of artist Subhash Vagal, and a messy cascade of hair down the actor’s shoulders that complemented her enticing look.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt give #casualstyle goals in denim jackets and striped tops

Earlier, we had seen the actor at the finale of Femina Miss India 2018, where she had stepped out in a toga-style sunshine yellow Prabal Gurung piece. The cut-out creation with a thigh-high slit was accentuated with nude make-up, darkly kohl-lined eyes and a pair of champagne gold heels.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd