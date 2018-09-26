We have never seen Kareena Kapoor Khan in this avatar before

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to host her new radio show. (Source: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to host her new radio show. (Source: Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram)

It goes without saying that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion inspiration for many. Of late, the Veere Di Wedding actor has been experimenting quite a bit with her sartorial choices and it’s been a delight to watch her. Recently, the actor, who is all set to host her new radio show, was spotted in an ensemble from Flow The Label.

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the crop top and pant ensemble was teamed with a matching belt that added an edgy element to the look. We quite like the striped pants and the off-shoulder white top combination. But what really impressed us is her hairdo by Yianni Tsapatori. Even the nude make-up palette chosen by artist Subbu is near perfect. The look was rounded out with earrings from Misho designs and shoes from Truffle Collection India.

Prior to this, the actor who just celebrated her birthday, was spotted in a white Gucci T-shirt inspired by Elton John and blue jeans. She kept things simple and the look was rounded out with tousled hair, minimal make-up highlighting her eyes and nude brown lip shade.

She was spotted with sister Karisma Kapoor, husband Saif Ali Khan among other members of the family. A plethora of photos from the party was shared on Instagram and one could not help but notice the customised cake with the words “You are our rockstar” written on it. For all that is worth, she is indeed a rockstar.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

