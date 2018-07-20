Kareena Kapoor Khan casts a spell in this sunshine yellow skirt-blouse combo

Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks the co-ord fashion in a yellow pair. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks the co-ord fashion in a yellow pair. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan often makes waves with her effortlessly chic style. The 37-year-old cast the same spell with the magic of her statement looks in a sunshine yellow skirt-blouse for an event in Delhi. The co-ord outfit was teamed together with beige stilettoes and statement earrings from Misho Designs. The 3 Idiots star wore a yellow front-tied statement blouse with a front-pleated skirt of the same colour.

The newbie mom rocked the co-ord fashion, which is in vogue right now, like a pro. Her outfit was from the Spring 2018 collection of Tome NYC and shoes from Steve Madden. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri had curated her entire look. Check out the pictures here.

The Veere Di Wedding star chose to keep her make-up minimal with the outfit with nude lips, smokey eyes and kohled eyelids. Her make-up was done by Anu Kashik and hair by Yianni Tsapatori. Khan, who just returned from her vacation, gave out quite a few street-style fashion lessons but her travel style was not any less inspirational.

For her casual evening out, the actor kept it classy in a black camisole layered with a matching blazer, and for the comfort factor, she picked a funky pair of printed pants from Pinko. A colourful Chloe bag along with strappy gold heels rounded out her look nicely.

Earlier, we had spotted the actor hanging out with her girl gang – Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla – and for a cosy evening, she picked a floral printed maxi dress.

