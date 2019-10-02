Kareena Kapoor Khan shows neon is not going anywhere soon

Kareena Kapoor Khan might be done judging a reality dance show, but that does stop the style icon from giving us major fashion goals as she is now busy with her radio chat show. The actor makes a statement every time she steps out and it was no different this time. Spotted in an Asos bodysuit that was paired with a skirt by Retro Fete, the Veere Di Wedding actor nailed the look. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the spurt of neon colours might seem like an odd choice but trust the actor to pull it off effortlessly.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan keep things simple and stylish

The look was rounded out with dewy make-up, nude shade of lipstick and hair styled in soft waves.

Prior to this, she was spotted slaying the all-denim look. Styled by Lehr, she had stepped out in a Tommy Hilfiger denim waistcoat which was paired with lighter shade denim pants from Madison. The understated look really worked and we liked the way it was rounded out with a nude shade of lipstick, dewy make-up, messy hair and accessorised with multiple necklaces from Shoplune.

Advertising

The first guest on the second season of her show, What Women Want, was husband Saif Ali Khan who was spotted along with her on the set. Much like his wife, Khan too kept the look basic and donned a simple black tee and distressed jeans.

What do you think of her present look?