Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stylish in this front wrap tie-up dress; see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to make heads turn every time she steps out, and her latest outing was no different. Spotted on the sets of reality TV show Dance India Dance, the Veere Di Wedding actor looks absolutely stylish in a printed almond tie-dye front wrap tie-up dress from Nupur Kanoi.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, we love how the look was kept minimal sans any accessories. The crepe outfit was teamed with a pair of sleek black heels, with bright red lips and blow dried hair completing the look.

Check some pictures here.

However, this is not the first time the actor has impressed us with her sartorial choices as a judge on the TV show. She had earlier impressed us in a custom one-shoulder cocktail dress with a cut-out detail at the waist from designer duo Gauri and Nainika.

Given the vibrant outfit, the actor opted for a subtle look comprising nude lips, dewy make-up and kohled eyes. We love how her hair was styled into a textured ponytail with braids.

She had also impressed us in an asymmetrical Nikhil Thampi pantsuit. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look stood out for the chic cutout one-sleeve blazer. The look was kept simple with a neat hairdo and a nude make-up palette.

What do you think of her latest look?