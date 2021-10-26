Kareena Kapoor teams lehenga with bomber jacket, takes ethnic fashion to the next level

October 26, 2021 10:50:17 am
One can trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to take a basic outfit and instantly make it look better. So, as expected, the diva was recently spotted giving fusion dressing a new dimension as she paired a lehenga set with a bomber jacket. Yes, you read that right!
Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Tashan actor was seen in a red lehenga from Label Anushree which was teamed with a blue blouse and a printed jacket.
The look was completed with hair tied in a neat knot and accessorised with a choker. The winged eyeliner really worked for the look.
Here are some other pictures of the actor to brighten up your day.
Kareena can nail a sari, dress or even a simple kurta and pants set with equal effortlessness. It doesn’t matter if she walking the ramp or at the airport, she always cuts a stylish picture.
What do you think of her look?
