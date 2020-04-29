Kareena Kapoor Khan’s downtime looks are equally inspiring

Kareena Kapoor Khan has her share of Guccis and Pradas, but she manages to impress even when she steps out in casual ethnics. A simple cotton kurta and matching salwar, which is the go-to look for many Bollywood celebrities, does the trick for her too. So why not take some inspiration from the fashionista and make our work-from-home days a little stylish?
Below are some of Kareena’s fashion moments when she impressed us with her casual style.
Kareena, who is usually seen in comfortable sweatshirts and tees while travelling, was spotted in a white and blue embroidered kurta and palazzo pants set from Simar Dugal. We like how she kept her make-up simple with smokey eyes and pink lips. She looked extremely stylish as she left her hair open and rounded off her look with a pair of nude sandals. Her desi look is simple yet glam.
Kareena looked lovely in a yellow printed kurta which she teamed with white pyjamas from Gulabo Jaipur. She styled her outfit with a pair of mojaris and dark sunglasses. We think her look is refreshing, stylish and comfortable. The actor was spotted alongside sister, Karisma, who went for a western look in a pair of wide-legged cropped denim teamed with a black and pink sweatshirt.
The Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a navy blue, ethnic cotton dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja featuring white embroidery work. She added a contemporary touch to her airport look with a pair of red sneakers and rounded it off with minimal make-up, a neat ponytail, a black tote bag, and oversized sunnies.
The diva knows how to ace sneakers with a kurta-pants set. We love how she teamed the outfit with a black leather jacket and chunky white sneakers. We love this Indo-fusion look!
This year on Holi, we spotted Kareena in a white chikankari kurta and palazzo set. The Good Newzz actor was seen with son Taimur as the Pataudi family gathered together for the celebrations.
