Kareena Kapoor Khan wears Saif’s shirts as he clicks her; see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been in the news since yesterday right after they announced that they are expecting their second child. Well, before she let the world know, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a fun video of a photoshoot at home where she was seen wearing her husband’s shirts, and the pictures were clicked by him, too.

However, one must add that the pictures make for great example of home photoshoot as Kareena looked gorgeous in simple, crisp shirts which she chose to accessorise with cool aviators.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “I love love love Saif… for lending me his shirts and for his photography skills.”

Yesterday the couple shared a statement that read: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena.”

It goes without saying that we are impatiently waiting for her maternity fashion to hit Instagram and take the gloom of the present times away. For now, here are some pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads in this back dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads in this back dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about her photoshoot?

