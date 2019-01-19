Kareena Kapoor Khan gives lessons on how to pull off the denim on denim look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion inspiration for many. Be it her maternity outfits or gorgeous saris, she rarely misses the mark. While she stays in her comfort zone when it comes to making sartorial choices, this time the Veere Di Wedding actor decided to experiment with her love for denim. She was recently spotted turning heads and redefining casual dressing with her head-to-toe denim look and needless to say, she looked absolute chic.

The actor wore a tight-fitting denim top from the label Madison, which was teamed a pair of high-waisted jeans from US-based label Urban Outfitters. To make the look interesting, she layered her outfit with a quirky black denim jacket. She went with with heavy statement bangles, earrings and a pair of red heels to complete her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the Veere di Wedding actor was spotted attending a birthday bash with her son, Taimur and opted for a polka-dotted outfit for the occasion. The maxi dress featuring full sleeves and a V-neckline was accessorised with a black sling bag and a pair of silver sneakers. Her look was complemented with red lips and side-parted wavy hairdo. We think she nailed the look.

Earlier, Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport while returning from Chennai dressed in a pair of flared-legged jeans that she teamed with a printed white tee. What we liked is how she styled it with a black jacket that added oomph to her look. Black sunnies and white sneakers completed her look.

But there have been times when the Ki and Ka actor made a fashion faux pas. Before returning to Mumbai, Khan attended an event in Chennai for which she was spotted wearing a sea green gown. The Basil Soda dress featured ruffle detailing around the hips and arms. We think the actor could have opted for something less confusing and given this flowy gown a miss.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Lakshmi Lehr, the actor’s sea green coloured gown was accessorised with a black belt and heels. Make-up artist Divya Chablani rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette.

What do you think of her latest look?