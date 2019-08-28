Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bold sartorial pick makes heads turn; see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan can pull off any look — whether it is a voluminous gown on the red carpet or a jeans and T shirt look on casual day out with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Which is why it comes as no surprise that the bonafide fashion icon impressed us yet again with her bold sartorial choice on the set of reality TV show Dance India Dance.

Spotted in a strapless faux leather dress from Ziad Germanos, the Veere Di Wedding actor looks absolutely ravishing. We really like how the black dress, with a sweetheart neckline, was teamed with a parrot green sash which was tied around her waist like a bow. The bright coloured sash added a pop of colour to the monotone look, while the thigh-high slit added drama.

Make-up artist Mickey Contractor kept her look basic and opted for smokey eyes, nude lips, blow dried hair, while stylist Mohit Rai rounded it out with black stilettos from Truffle Collection India. We also like how the actor ditched accessories and let the striking outfit do all the talking.

Recently, the actor had nailed an all-black look as she turned showstopper in a black gown with fishnet details for designer duo Gauri and Nainika at the recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was all gothic, rounded out with black nail paint and a dark lip shade.

What do you think of her latest look?