Kareena Kapoor Khan dons two different looks; see pics

Being stylish comes naturally to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who always has her fashion game on point. And with the logomania trend being big at the moment, the Jab We Met actor jumped on the bandwagon and stepped out in a classic black Armani suit which had the brand’s name embossed on it at the waist.

Advertising

The actor stood out in the razor-sharp tailored suit, with the blazer having ‘Armani’ written on it in a glossy texture. A pair of black tapered trousers were teamed with the blazer, with black pencil heels rounding off her look.

Her make-up was done in nude shades, which made her face look a little dull. We feel adding pop of colour would have worked wonders for the overall look.

Check some of the pictures here.

In another instance, the actor was spotted in red and white. Although the combination is classic, we did not quite like the look much. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actor donned the ensemble Materiel Tbilisi seemed a bit underwhelming. The satin high-neck top was paured with red pants and the look was rounded with a nude shade of lipstick hair tied.

Earlier, the actor was spotted nailing the airport look. The Veere Di Wedding actor walked out of the airport, along with munchkin Taimur, dressed in an Adidas bodysuit top and Mango jeans. She layered her look with a grey checked blazer by Joseph – giving it a smart vibe.

She accessorised her outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, a beige bag and white sneakers that had eye-catching yellow laces. She kept her look fuss-free with minimal make-up, and just opted for matte pink lips and had her hair tied back in a high ponytail.