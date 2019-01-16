Toggle Menu
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual style gets a thumbs up from us

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at a party with Taimur looking lovely in a polka-dotted dress. Prior to that, she was seen giving some serious airport fashion goals.

Take a look at the latest style file of Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Designed by Gargi Singh/ Indian Express)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual style has mostly been a blend of comfort and chic fashion. The Veere di Wedding actor was recently spotted attending a birthday bash with her son, Taimur and opted for a polka-dotted outfit for the occasion.

The maxi dress featuring full sleeves and a V-neckline was accessorised with a black sling bag and a pair of silver sneakers. Her look was complemented with red lips and side-parted wavy hairdo. We think she nailed the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with mother, Babita and son, Taimur. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport while returning from Chennai dressed in a pair of flared-legged jeans that she teamed with a printed white tee. What we liked is how she styled it with a black jacket that added oomph to her look. Black sunnies and white sneakers completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at the airport. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

But there have been times when the Ki and Ka actor made a fashion faux pas. Before returning to Mumbai, Khan attended an event in Chennai for which she was spotted wearing a sea green gown. The Basil Soda dress featured ruffle detailing around the hips and arms. We think the actor could have opted for something less confusing and given this flowy gown a miss.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Lakshmi Lehr, the actor’s sea green coloured gown was accessorised with a black belt and heels. Make-up artist Divya Chablani rounded off her look with a neutral make-up palette.

What do you think of her latest looks?

