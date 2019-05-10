Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it simple yet elegant at UNICEF event

Its summer and most celebrities have been seen wearing nude colours and earthy tones. And if there is someone who can nail absolutely any colour and look, then the one name that stands out is Kareena Kapoor Khan. At an UNICEF event recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor looks gorgeous in a beige midi dress.

The dress, which featured intricate pleats, pockets, a drawstring at the waist and zip detailing on the bodice, was teamed with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels. For hair and makeup, she went for a high ponytail and a pair of hoop earrings in golden to add some bling into the look. Matching her overall look, the actor opted to keep her make-up in nude and pastel shades – matte nude lips, blush pink cheeks, nude-pink eyeshadow and a touch of mascara.

Check the pictures here.

Earlier, the actor was spotted looking absolutely stunning in a body-hugging, beaded Yousef-Al-Jasmi gown. We really liked the lilac gown, especially the cut that made it seem like she was wearing a crop top.

Styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Miloni Shah and Chandani Zatakia, the look was otherwise kept minimalistic. Letting the outfit do all the talking, it was rounded out with bronze lipstick and hair parted at the centre. We, however, feel that the make-up could have been better.

What do you think of her latest look?