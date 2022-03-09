Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream in latest look; ‘Masha’Allah’, says Saba Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bona fide fashionista — from haute couture to traditional wear, the actor rarely ever disappoints with her sartorial choices. She is also a fitness and food enthusiast, and regularly shares bits and pieces of her yoga journey and favourite meals with her Instagram family.

So as someone who likes to keep it trendy at all times, she recently showed us that kitschy prints and colourful stripes are definitely in vogue for the upcoming months.

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena looked like an absolute dream in two summer-ready outfits. “‘March’ing into the new month in style 💁🏻‍♀️🧡”, she captioned her social media post. Check them out here.

In the first look, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in an asymmetrical, graphic-printed jacket styled with brick red and white striped mini skirt from Australian fashion label Zimmermann. The jacket featured a white lace border detail, and was worn over a white bikini. The skirt had a button-down detail with a white and red border.

Kareena paired the outfit with comfortable, strappy white heels to further accentuate the look and went subtle with her accessories with two rings. Spot the picture-perfect manicure as well!

Posing amidst crystal clear sea waves, the actor cut a stunning figure with her hair styled in fresh, beachy waves, and a Grecian-goddess make-up look featuring kohl rimmed eyes, flanked with bronze eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows, a dash of bronzer and a nude lipstick.

In another look, Kareena opted for yet another summer-ready, Zimmermann outfit. The yellow printed co-ord set was styled with a matching boho jacket with frills.

To complete the look, Kareena left her hair open in beachy waves, and opted for shimmery, bronze make-up — brown eyeshadow, a bronze highlighter on her cheeks, and a nude lipstick.

Which look do you like the most?

