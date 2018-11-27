Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest looks are as glamourous as it gets

Black is the go-to colour for most people for a glamorous night out and Kareena Kapoor Khan is no different. While attending a press meet and screening of Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend Of the Jungle, the actor made jaws drop in a stunning black dress by Theia Couture.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the plunging neckline number was kept sans accessories, except for a statement ring from Amrapali Jewels. Christian Louboutin heels rounded out her look.

Special mention goes to Anil C for the beautiful make-up. The kohl-rimmed eyes with the metallic eyeshadow and beautiful brown lips highlighted the actor’s features just the way it should have. And it added to the charm when ace hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori complemented it with tousled hair.

Check some of the photos here.

Her second look involved a draped gown by Mary Katrantzou and it was quite different from her previous look. The strapless dress with a thigh-high slit was full of micro sequins. With a slicked back hairdo, her look was rounded off with striking eye make-up and a nude lips.

We think she sizzled!