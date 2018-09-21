Kareena Kapoor Khan rings in her birthday at midnight in Gucci

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) and Karisma Kapoor pose at the former’s midnight birthday bash. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) and Karisma Kapoor pose at the former’s midnight birthday bash. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always served as a Bollywood fashion inspiration to many in the country, so when she managed to give style lessons during her midnight birthday bash on September 21, truth be told, we were only expecting it. The actor who rang in her birthday with her family and friends kept it simple in a white Gucci merch T-shirt inspired by Elton John and regular blue jeans.

With slightly tousled hair, she kept her make-up minimal with just kohl-rimmed eyes and her favourite nude brown lip shade.

ALSO READ| Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan: When the actor showed us how to ace ethnic wear

Even though the Rs 40,000 (approx) tee might not be a popular choice for many, this look can be easily recreated. Just replace it with a merch T-shirt of your choice and pair it with your favourite jeans. But we can’t gurantee that you will look effortlessly chic as the actor.

Meanwhile, sister Karisma Kapoor was seen in a printed black top that she tucked into a beautiful pair of high-waist flared jeans.

Check out some of the pictures from the party here:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan strike a pose at the latter’s birthday bash. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor with father Randhir Kapoor. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor with father Randhir Kapoor. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of Kareena Kapoor’s birthday cake. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of Kareena Kapoor’s birthday cake. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor wished Kareena Kapoor with a sweet message. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor wished Kareena Kapoor with a sweet message. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Kapoors and Khans got together to celebrate Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 38th birthday. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Kapoors and Khans got together to celebrate Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 38th birthday. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo from Kareena Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Soha Ali Khan shared this photo from Kareena Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with mother Babita. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with mother Babita. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

As the clock struck 12, the Veere Di Wedding actor cut a customised cake which had “You are our rockstar” written on it. From all the photos and boomerang videos that have been shared by Soha Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, it seems the Kapoors and the Khans had a gala time as they celebrated Kareena’s birthday at midnight.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd