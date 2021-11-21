From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana: Fashion hits and misses (Nov 14-21)

From comfort dressing to flamboyant outfits, Bollywood celebrities never fail to impress with their sartorial choices. Be it attending dinners or promoting films, actors always try to put their best fashion foot forward. If you are looking to amp-up your personal style, get inspiration from your favourite style icons as they were spotted about town this week. Take a look here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor steps out in an all-black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor steps out in an all-black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Kareena Kapoor Khan has a distinct personal style, functionality matched with high street fashion. In a recent appearance, the actor was seen wearing a strappy satin top with lace detail in the neckline. She paired it with a pair of black, flared denims.

Mrunal Thakur

We love the colour of the ensemble! (Source: Varinder Chawla) We love the colour of the ensemble! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Dressed in a pale, mint green ensemble, the actor posed for shutterbugs. The Dhamaka star kept the rest of the look subtle, with middle-parted hair and fresh-faced makeup.

Tara Sutaria

Power-suits are making a comeback. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Power-suits are making a comeback. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-The actor was spotted in a fitted suit and crop-top combo. The structured look of the ensemble made her look like a million bucks!

Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor kept it simple and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept it simple and stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-The Andhadhun actor kept his look simple but stylish in a Moschino tee-shirt and fitted black pants. He accessorised the look with a wristwatch.

Prajakta Kohli

We loved the shades of purple! (Source: Varinder Chawla) We loved the shades of purple! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-The popular Youtuber was seen wearing a tone-on-tone monochrome outfit. The purple shade crop-top and pants looked chic on her!

Sanya Malhotra

The actor posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor posed for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit-Coloured pants are clearly in vogue this season and the Dangal actor proves us right. She was recently spotted wearing a black top paired with flared, maroon pants for a promotional event. She paired the outfit with a baguette and a pair of low, transparent heels.

John Abraham and Divya Kumar Khosla

Abraham kept it simple while Divya’s sparkly look may have been a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Abraham kept it simple while Divya’s sparkly look may have been a miss. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Miss- Actors John Abraham and Divya Kumar Khosla were recently spotted about town; while John’s outfit was chic and understated, it could have been paired with a dash of colour to break the monotony, Divya’s outfit was all sparkle! Glitter in any form is a difficult thing to pull off, but we are sure Divya will master the art very soon!

Vidya Balan and Ileana D’Cruz

Both actors wore black dresses! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Both actors wore black dresses! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hit- Both actors were spotted during a dinner outing in the city, where they happily struck a pose for the shutterbugs. Ileana was dressed in a black dress with a cutout detail on the midriff. She paired it with a black blazer and a black clutch. Vidya also wore a black dress, but paired it with a multi-coloured jacket. She wore her hair in a bun, and sported the ensemble with a pair of transparent heels.

