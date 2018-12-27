Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut give winter fashion goals

If you are looking for some chic and comfortable airport fashion this winter, look no further. While acing travel style can be quite tricky, the B-town actors are always there to give us some inspiration.

Recently, we spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan making her way through the airport along with Saif and Taimur. The Veere Di Wedding actor picked a monochrome sweater that she styled with a black leather jacket, matching pants and boots. We really like how she kept her make-up minimal and accessorised with a tan handbag and oversized sunnies.

Anushka Sharma sashayed down the airport clad in a white athleisure outfit from Fila India. Featuring quirky prints on it, the attire which included a pair of matching joggers and hoodie seemed comfortable. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off her look with a pair of hoop earrings, a black Chanel handbag and white Adidas sneakers.

Like Sharma, Kangana Ranaut too picked an athleisure. The Manikarnika actor was seen in a beige, Gucci logo ensemble that included a pair of track pants and a bomber jacket. She further paired with a black overcoat from Moncler and Louis Vuitton sneakers. Her white Gucci sling bag complemented her outfit really well.

We think, all the three looks are easy to recreate.