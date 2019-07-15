Kareena Kapoor Khan nails this red hot gown from Amur in a reality show

Toggle Menu
Kareena Kapoor Khan who is presently judging a reality television show was spotted looking absolutely lovely in a tangerine off-shoulder gown from the label Amur.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

There is little that Kareena Kapoor Khan can do wrong when it comes to fashion. The actor who is presently judging a reality television show was spotted looking absolutely lovely in a red strapless gown from the label Amur. Clinched at the waist with flare details, the dress featured a thigh high slit.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look stood out most for the perfect, minimal make-up and the way the hair was styled. Black nail paint and dainty neckpiece completed the look.

Clinched at the waist with flare details, the outfit looked great on Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Source: APH Images)
Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to give us fashion goals. (Source: APH Images)

The actor has showcased some great sartorial choices in the recent past. The actor was seen looking gorgeous in a full-sleeved emerald green Tadashi Shoji dress at the set of the same show, prior to this. The look was kept minimalistic and was rounded out with a sleek bun, dark kohl eyes, well-defined eyebrows and nude lip shade.

The sharp and interesting cutout details on the front and back gave an interesting twist to the attire and she sure turned heads.

