Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt give #casualstyle goals in denim jackets and striped tops

When it comes to giving streetwear goals, who better than our Bollywood divas to take styling tips from? While Anushka Sharma has quite often been touted as the queen of casual style, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt too have shown us how to keep it comfortable yet stylish with their numerous travel looks. And yet again, we spotted Khan and Bhatt acing summer fashion effortlessly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veerey Di Wedding actor was spotted in a pair of blue jeans teamed with a half-sleeve black and white striped top. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and over-sized dark sunnies. Minimal make-up with bold red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actor showed a great way to sport the denim-on-denim trend. Wearing a pair of excessively distressed jeans teamed with a tee and a semi-denim jacket (actually, half-shirt, half-jacket) from Madison on Peddar, Bhatt kept her casual style game right on point. Styling her outfit with a backpack and white sneakers, she too, like Khan, rounded off her look with minimal make-up and tousled hairdo.

Alia Bhatt sporting the denim-on-denim trend. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt sporting the denim-on-denim trend. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Bhatt has been spotted donning the denim jacket earlier too. She was teaming it with a simple white top, tucked in and a pair of black ripped denims styled with knee length boots. Styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a large tote bag from Louis Vuitton. We think it’s the perfect mix of comfy and chic.

Whose summer style would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

