Toggle Menu
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives lessons on how to keep things chichttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/kareena-kapoor-khan-airport-taimur-5536307/

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives lessons on how to keep things chic

One can trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to take even the simplest of looks and make it glamorous. And in case you have any doubt, check out her latest pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor khan, kareena kapoor airport, kareena kapoor taimur, kareena kapoor paris, Bollywood christmas party, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, indian express, indian express news
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport returning from Paris. (Source: srkareenafc/Instagram)

One can trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to take even the simplest of looks and make it glamorous. And in case you have any doubt, you should check out her pictures at the airport as she returned from Paris. The Veere Di Wedding was seen with son Taimur and while he did manage to get his share of attention, it was difficult to look away from the actor.

Blending style with comfort, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a black full-sleeve tee and teamed that with a pair of black trousers. The ensemble was paired with a sleeveless leather jacket. This upped the glamour quotient quite a bit. Hair tied in a tight bun, red lipstick and black sunnies completed the look while a pair of black sneakers and a sling bag rounded it off well. Taimur, on the other hand, was seen looking adorbale in an Adidas tracksuit.

Khan can do the chic style like no one else. We remember the time she was spotted in a white Maison Margiela shirt and nailed the look completely. The white shirt was teamed with a pair of black pants. Hair tied in a bun, red lipstick, a sling bag from Tom Ford and black sunnies completed her look.

Even at the pre-Christmas parties, she was spotted donning an olive tank top that she teamed with a pair of black flared trousers and gave us lessons on how to look chic.

Advertising

What do you think of her current look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta show how to nail monotone powersuits
2 Shilpa Shetty's experimental take on her red sari has left us impressed
3 Fashion designer Gaurang Shah on identifying, reviving and sustaining handloom