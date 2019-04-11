Kareena Kapoor Khan gives summer fashion goals in this ensemble

Toggle Menu
Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out in a blush pink shirt from Ralph Lauren and paired it with flared jeans from Ganni. The look was accessorised with oversized shades.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport. (Source: therealkareenakapoor/Instagram)

Summer is already here and we can all do with some fashion tips. Who better than celebrities to turn to for some inspiration, right? Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport and the actor looked lovely as ever in a blush pink shirt from Ralph Lauren and flared jeans from Ganni. Going for minimal make-up, the look was accessorised with oversized shades and bag.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at the airport donning a simple checkered shirt that was styled with a pair of blue jeans. Even though the look was simple, Khan managed to look lovely and effortlessly stylish. It was rounded off with a dab of colour on her lips and was accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses and white sneakers.

One can trust the actor to nail both casual as well as a glamorous look. She was spotted at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding turning heads in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor donned a heavily embroidered outfit from the designer. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and was completed with hair tied at the back.

The actor surely knows how to stun and it is always interesting to see what she chooses to wear when she steps out.

What do you think of her latest look?

