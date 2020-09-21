Kareena Kapoor celebrates 40th birthday in style; can you guess the price of her kaftan?

What do you think about the actor's birthday look? (Photo: Karisma Kapor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fabulous at 40! The mother-to-be celebrated her birthday (September 21) last evening in the company of her closest friends and family at home. Keeping it supremely simple, Kareena opted for a kaftan, and we are really not surprised fully knowing her love for kaftans isn’t a secret!

Needless to say, Kareena looked gorgeous and we are in awe of her fuss-free birthday look. Check out the pictures below:

She ditched accessories and makeup. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) She ditched accessories and makeup. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

The mint green, balloon-sleeved kaftan from designer Anita Dongre featured floral prints and had a tie-up detailing on the neckline. We like how Kareena ditched makeup and accessories and kept the look simple yet stylish.

The actor celebrated her birthday with close family and friends. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram) The actor celebrated her birthday with close family and friends. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

And now, we will reveal the price: According to the designer’s official website, the outfit, known as ‘Sana Kaftan’ is priced at ₹19,900.

Check it out below.

The kaftan is called the ‘Sana kaftan’. (Photo: Screengrab/ Anita Dongre official website) The kaftan is called the ‘Sana kaftan’. (Photo: Screengrab/ Anita Dongre official website)

Earlier yesterday, the actor Veere Di Wedding actor also took to Instagram to share how she wants to just sit back and relax as she enters her 40th year. She wrote: “As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am… Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG ❤️❤️”

What do you think about her latest look?

