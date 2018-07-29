Kareena Kapoor Khan turns heads in a 30kg lehenga at ICW 2018; 5 other times Bollywood divas stunned in heavy weight lehengas

Take a look at the heaviest weight lehengas worn by Bollywood celebs. (Source: Youtube; File Photo) Take a look at the heaviest weight lehengas worn by Bollywood celebs. (Source: Youtube; File Photo)

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently walked the ramp for Falguni and Shane Peacock at the India Couture Week 2018 dressed in a lehenga. Her outfit, which weighs 30kgs featured heavy gold embellishments all over it. It was teamed with a feather-encrusted dupatta. Despite being heavy, Khan, no doubt, carried it elegantly.

Heavy costumes have forever been a part of the Bollywood fashion and film industry. Designers like Manish Malhotra and Anju Modi had previously crafted similar heavyweight outfits. Malhotra was the mastermind behind a 32kg zardozi lehenga worn by Khan in a song sequence in Ki and Ka. According to IANS, “Kareena shot in this heavy lehenga in the scorching heat for over two days and wowed everyone with her ability to maintain her cool despite the challenging outfit and temperature.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ki and Ka. (Source: Youtube) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ki and Ka. (Source: Youtube)

Deepika Padukone’s colourful and voluminous ensemble at a poster of Goliyon ka Rasleela – Ram Leela was crafted to perfection by Anju Modi and weighed 30kgs.

Deepika Padukone in Goliyon ka Rashleela-Ram Leela. (Source: File Photo) Deepika Padukone in Goliyon ka Rashleela-Ram Leela. (Source: File Photo)

The Ghoomar song featured in the movie Padmaavat required Padukone to wear a 30kg red lehenga and perform 66 twirls. The extravagant costume by Rimple and Harpreet Narula was further adorned with heavy gold jewellery, which added to the weight. The Narula’s spent months before finalising the costumes that featured a lot of gota patti work. Padukone’s portrayal as Rani Padmini, the Rajput queen would have lost its charm without the beautiful traditional wear and heavy jewellery. Credit also goes to the actor for having pulled off the lehengas effortlessly.

Deepika Padukone in Paadmavat. (Source: Youtube) Deepika Padukone in Paadmavat. (Source: Youtube)

On similar lines, Anushka Sharma donned a 20kg Manish Malhotra lehenga while shooting the song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The beige and red lehenga had gold embroidery all over it that Sharma accessorised with matching jewellery. She had to walk a series of stairs wearing that massive ensemble but nonetheless, she nailed it.

Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Muskil. (Source: Youtube) Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Muskil. (Source: Youtube)

Chandramukhi aka Madhuri Dixit had to wear a heavy weight velvet lehenga while performing Kathak dance on the song Kaahe Chhed Mohe in the 2012 film Devdas. The 30kg costume featured gold work on it in floral patterns and beads. But despite wearing hefty outfits in the movie, Dixit wowed audiences and critics with her performance.

Madhuri Dixit in Devdas. (Source: Youtube) Madhuri Dixit in Devdas. (Source: Youtube)

