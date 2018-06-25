Kareena, Karisma, Sonam seem to be crushing on this summer trend; and so are we

Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan show how to nail prints this summer. (Source: therealkarismakapoor, natashapoonawala/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan show how to nail prints this summer. (Source: therealkarismakapoor, natashapoonawala/ Instagram)

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy partying with her gal gang, she does not fail to give us summer fashion goals. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen with her friends Sonam Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and sister Karisma Kapoor, and for her cosy day out, she picked a floral printed maxi dress.

The simple piece was accessorised with a Chloe Roy clutch and colourful sneakers from the same. It seems sneakers have become the new heels of B-Town, with fashion forwards like Rhea Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sporting them with their ethnic outfits. Kareena seems to have taken a leaf out of their books.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 17 – June 23)

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor attended the brunch, wearing a white floral printed maxi that was complemented with nude pumps and sunnies. Karisma Kapoor, too, went with a floral printed knee-high dress that she perked with a classy black sling and sunnies.

Earlier, Kareena had showed us how to work one of the reigning summer trends, that of fringes on the latest cover of Femina. For the photo shoot, she had been clad in a fluid gold fringed dress with a thigh-high slit from Jean Paul Gaultier. Stylist Tanya Ghavri had accessorised the sleeveless number with prominent and chunky rings from The Bohemian, Isharya and Outhouse. We think she had looked lovely.

What do you think about the summer looks? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd