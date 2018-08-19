Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor show us how to keep the denim game strong this season

Karisma Kapoor (L), Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut (R) amp up their denim game. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Karisma Kapoor (L), Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut (R) amp up their denim game. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Together with her girl squad, Kareena Kapoor Khan can always be trusted to give us some serious fashion goals. From glamorous to graceful, her girl gang, this time comprising of Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora make sure they set the shutterbugs clicking with their style quotient.

The ladies were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, heading to Dubai. Khan kept it chic in a thin-lapel black blazer paired with blue denim jeans. She complemented her attire with striking wayfarers, a burnt orange tote and soft grey sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor exuded some happy holiday vibes in a blue denim jacket with ‘Babe’ emblazoned across the back. She teamed it with black trousers and sneakers. Meanwhile, Arora opted to layer her denim jeans with a denim jacket.

Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora head to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora head to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor (R) at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor (R) at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor flaunted her funky denim jacket at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor flaunted her funky denim jacket at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We also saw Kangana Ranaut giving us some lessons in styling denim recently. After the shoot of her movie, Mental Hai Kya, the actor was spotted in a printed white tee that she layered with a denim jacket, worn atop athleisure pants. Yellow shades, a black cap and her mop of wild curls rounded out her look nicely.

Kangana Ranaut out and about in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut out and about in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

