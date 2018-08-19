Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor show us how to keep the denim game strong this season

Denims are super stylish and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora give us interesting style tricks to nail them. Check out the pictures of the actors here and let us know who you like best.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2018 1:26:34 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport, Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express, indian express news Karisma Kapoor (L), Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut (R) amp up their denim game. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Together with her girl squad, Kareena Kapoor Khan can always be trusted to give us some serious fashion goals. From glamorous to graceful, her girl gang, this time comprising of Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora make sure they set the shutterbugs clicking with their style quotient.

The ladies were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, heading to Dubai. Khan kept it chic in a thin-lapel black blazer paired with blue denim jeans. She complemented her attire with striking wayfarers, a burnt orange tote and soft grey sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport, Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor exuded some happy holiday vibes in a blue denim jacket with ‘Babe’ emblazoned across the back. She teamed it with black trousers and sneakers. Meanwhile, Arora opted to layer her denim jeans with a denim jacket.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport, Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express, indian express news Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora head to the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport, Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor (R) at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport, Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express, indian express news Karisma Kapoor flaunted her funky denim jacket at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We also saw Kangana Ranaut giving us some lessons in styling denim recently. After the shoot of her movie, Mental Hai Kya, the actor was spotted in a printed white tee that she layered with a denim jacket, worn atop athleisure pants. Yellow shades, a black cap and her mop of wild curls rounded out her look nicely.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport, Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Karisma Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor fashion, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut out and about in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ look this time? Let us know who you like best in the comments section below.

