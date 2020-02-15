Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 9- Feb 15)

Airport looks have become a hub for fashion enthusiasts and we can’t complain about it. The Bollywood celebrities make it a point that their travel gear is on point, come what may. Some of them are carefully curated by their respective stylists, while come carelessly walk away showcasing their personal favourites. This week, we have power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Kareena Kapoor among others.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Spotted at the airport this week, the couple kept it casual. While Ranveer sported a plain white T-shirt with a pair of stonewashed denim and colourful sneakers, Deepika sported a peach sleeveless camisole tied near her waist with a pair of loose boyfriend jeans. Ranveer pulled his look together with a pair of quirky red sunglasses and a cap while Deepika tied her hair in a neat bun with a pair of oversized sunglasses.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning printed kurti set with a printed pair of palazzos we totally love! Sans makeup, she kept her hair open and styled her look with a pair of golden shimmery juttis. To pull it all together she was seen donning a silver pair of jhumiks.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora keeps it super stylish with a white frilled shirt which gives us major vintage vibes. She styled it with a slit leather skirt in tan brown with thigh-high suede boots in brown. With oversized sunglasses and her hair tied in a neat bun, the entire look was pulled together.
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi was seen in a denim on denim ensemble and we are all for it! Her ripped denim jacket was styled with a pair of boot-cut jeans. She kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of silver hoops and left her hair open. The look was completed with a pair of aviators.
Aditi Rao Hydari
The actor was spotted at the airport and she looked stunning in an all-black outfit which was super-comfortable. She wore a pair of flared denims with a black camisole underneath styled with a black varsity jacket. The look was teamed with a pair of white sneakers and a sporty sling bag. Her hair was left open and was seen in a pair of sunglasses.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor sported a grey stone-washed puffer jacket with a pair of black harem pants underneath a black T-shirt. Styled with chelsea boots in tan brown and her hair tied in a nest updo, we have just one word to describe the entire look i.e stunning. Adding a pop of colour to her entire look, she donned a bright red lipstick.
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza kept it casual in a white oversized hoodie styled with a pair of fitted jeans and white sneakers. The oversized sunglasses added a hint of chic to the overall outfit. The look was pulled together with a bright blue sling bag.
