Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 9- Feb 15)

Airport looks have become a hub for fashion enthusiasts and we can’t complain about it. The Bollywood celebrities make it a point that their travel gear is on point, come what may. Some of them are carefully curated by their respective stylists, while come carelessly walk away showcasing their personal favourites. This week, we have power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi, Kareena Kapoor among others.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The couple kept it casual yet sporty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple kept it casual yet sporty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Spotted at the airport this week, the couple kept it casual. While Ranveer sported a plain white T-shirt with a pair of stonewashed denim and colourful sneakers, Deepika sported a peach sleeveless camisole tied near her waist with a pair of loose boyfriend jeans. Ranveer pulled his look together with a pair of quirky red sunglasses and a cap while Deepika tied her hair in a neat bun with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actor has often been spotted in kurti sets at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor has often been spotted in kurti sets at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning printed kurti set with a printed pair of palazzos we totally love! Sans makeup, she kept her hair open and styled her look with a pair of golden shimmery juttis. To pull it all together she was seen donning a silver pair of jhumiks.

Malaika Arora

Malaika came out in style this week at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika came out in style this week at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora keeps it super stylish with a white frilled shirt which gives us major vintage vibes. She styled it with a slit leather skirt in tan brown with thigh-high suede boots in brown. With oversized sunglasses and her hair tied in a neat bun, the entire look was pulled together.

Huma Qureshi

We love the denim-on-denim look! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the denim-on-denim look! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi was seen in a denim on denim ensemble and we are all for it! Her ripped denim jacket was styled with a pair of boot-cut jeans. She kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of silver hoops and left her hair open. The look was completed with a pair of aviators.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The flared jeans do wonders to the overall look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The flared jeans do wonders to the overall look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was spotted at the airport and she looked stunning in an all-black outfit which was super-comfortable. She wore a pair of flared denims with a black camisole underneath styled with a black varsity jacket. The look was teamed with a pair of white sneakers and a sporty sling bag. Her hair was left open and was seen in a pair of sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

We love the pop of colour! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love the pop of colour! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor sported a grey stone-washed puffer jacket with a pair of black harem pants underneath a black T-shirt. Styled with chelsea boots in tan brown and her hair tied in a nest updo, we have just one word to describe the entire look i.e stunning. Adding a pop of colour to her entire look, she donned a bright red lipstick.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza donned an oversized hoodie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sania Mirza donned an oversized hoodie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sania Mirza kept it casual in a white oversized hoodie styled with a pair of fitted jeans and white sneakers. The oversized sunglasses added a hint of chic to the overall outfit. The look was pulled together with a bright blue sling bag.

