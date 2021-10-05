scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Kareena Kapoor dazzles in a thigh-slit golden gown

Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, the outfit accentuated the actor's frame very well and was extremely glamorous without being over the top

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 5, 2021 8:50:54 pm
kareena kapoor khanKareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan can ace absolutely every trend, colour, style and silhouette. There is also no denying the fact that every time she steps out, the actor is bound to make heads turn.

It was the same recently when she looked drop dead gorgeous in a bodycon dress from Temperley London.

Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, who described her as ‘My Golden Globe’, the outfit accentuated the actor’s frame very well and added a lot of glamour without being over the top.

The dress featured a thigh-high slit and was styled with her hair parted at the centre and smokey eyes. What further worked for the look was how it was styled with minimal accessories.

Kareena Kapoor has an effortless style. She can take a simple look and make it better. Here are some instances.

Which is your favourite look?

