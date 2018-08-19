Kareena Kapoor in this satin olive top keeps things classy and chic

Kareena Kapoor carried off the look with elan. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor carried off the look with elan. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

When it comes to fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan rarely gets it wrong. The Bollywood fashionista, has shown time and again that she can effortlessly carry both ethnic and contemporary outfits. In fact, she has also been experimenting with her wardrobe of late and the result has been, more often not, great.

Recently, the actor was spotted wearing an olive-green satin top. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, it was teamed with a pair of wide-legged trousers. The ensemble by Atsu Sekhose was donned by the actor while she was in Dubai for an event. The look was accessorised with golden hoops from Misho designs. Keeping the sharp look of the ensemble in place, the hair was tied neatly at the back and the look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes.

However, the Veere Di Wedding actor also disappointed us lately. She was recently spotted in flared black pants and a red Vetements blouse. It was paired with Chanel sling bag. The make-up was kept minimal and much like this time, she just went for dark kohl eyes. And while the actor did look pretty, the overall look was rather dull and did not work.

The actor also gave some serious fashion goals as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, recently. Donning a thin-lapel black blazer paired with blue denim jeans, the actor looked chic. The look was complemented with gorgeous wayfarers. The look was rounded out with a burnt orange tote and soft grey sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

