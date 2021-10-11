Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor looks breathtaking as showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

October 11, 2021 2:10:36 pm
Kareena Kapoor dazzled at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta.
As showstopper for the couturier, Kareena donned a body-hugging strapless gown with gold and silver embellishments. The exquisite ensemble featured a layered one-shoulder neckline illusion.
The mother-of-two ditched all accessories and styled her centre-parted hair in a neat bun. She sported kohl-rimmed eyes and a plum lip shade, adding oodles of oomph to the look.
Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection featured fabrics made with “wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills.”
“The designer introduces a mesmerising collection, ‘Demi-Couture’, interpreting #DefinetoRedefine – birthed in the expanse of vast oceans. Gaurav Gupta explored the aquatic life, corals, the jellyfish & fantasy creatures and brought it to life with his stunning collection…,” Lakme Fashion Week wrote on Instagram.
