Monday, October 11, 2021
Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor looks breathtaking as showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta's latest collection featured fabrics made with "wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills"

By: Lifestyle Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
October 11, 2021 2:10:36 pm
kareena kapoor, lakme fashion weekKareena Kapoor in a custom off-shoulder Gaurav Gupta gown at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor dazzled at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta.

As showstopper for the couturier, Kareena donned a body-hugging strapless gown with gold and silver embellishments. The exquisite ensemble featured a layered one-shoulder neckline illusion.

The mother-of-two ditched all accessories and styled her centre-parted hair in a neat bun. She sported kohl-rimmed eyes and a plum lip shade, adding oodles of oomph to the look.

Also Read |Lakme Fashion Week: Shraddha Kapoor is the showstopper for Anamika Khanna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection featured fabrics made with “wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The designer introduces a mesmerising collection, ‘Demi-Couture’, interpreting #DefinetoRedefine – birthed in the expanse of vast oceans. Gaurav Gupta explored the aquatic life, corals, the jellyfish & fantasy creatures and brought it to life with his stunning collection…,” Lakme Fashion Week wrote on Instagram.

