Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor looks breathtaking as showstopper for Gaurav Gupta

Kareena Kapoor dazzled at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta.

As showstopper for the couturier, Kareena donned a body-hugging strapless gown with gold and silver embellishments. The exquisite ensemble featured a layered one-shoulder neckline illusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

The mother-of-two ditched all accessories and styled her centre-parted hair in a neat bun. She sported kohl-rimmed eyes and a plum lip shade, adding oodles of oomph to the look.

Also Read | Lakme Fashion Week: Shraddha Kapoor is the showstopper for Anamika Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection featured fabrics made with “wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills.”

“The designer introduces a mesmerising collection, ‘Demi-Couture’, interpreting #DefinetoRedefine – birthed in the expanse of vast oceans. Gaurav Gupta explored the aquatic life, corals, the jellyfish & fantasy creatures and brought it to life with his stunning collection…,” Lakme Fashion Week wrote on Instagram.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!