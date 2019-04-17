Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt show how to rock white in summer

A crisp white outfit in summer is always refreshing. In case you think it is too boring to go for an all-white look, then let Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt show you how to style it. Khan was recently spotted at the airport turning heads in a ruhi chanderi dress with white-on-white silk hand embroidery. This was paired with white straight pants. The look was accessorised with a brown bag and black sunnies. With hair let loose, the actor looked effortlessly gorgeous.

Bhatt, on the other hand, was spotted at the special screening of Kalank going for an understated look. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor looked pretty in a white anarkali which was paired with flared pants and matching dupatta. The ensemble from the label Drzya by Ridhi Suri is a perfect summer wear and makes for a great morning or night wear.

In case you want to accessorise the look, you can do it the way Bhatt did. The silver statement jhumkas from Sangeeta Boochra, a black bindi and hair tied neatly went very well with the understated look.

Who do you think looked better?