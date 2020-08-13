From Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Celebs who wore Simar Dugal’s designs

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor were among the celebs who wore model-turned-designer Simar Dugal's creations. (Source: simardugal/Instagram, pallab.bose/Instagram)

Simar Dugal was not just a celebrated model, she later turned to designing ethnic wear too. Her beautiful ensembles, that displayed a fine blend of the traditional and trendy, were worn by a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty among others.

Take a look below:

Kareena Kapoor in a Simar Dugal outfit. (Source: simardugal/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor in a Simar Dugal outfit. (Source: simardugal/Instagram)

In 2018, Kareena turned heads in an elegant mint-hued Simar Dugal Anarkali with golden embroidery and border, when she attended stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania’s son’s Navjote ceremony in Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra in a Simar Dugal ensemble. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram)

In 2017, actor Parineeti Chopra stepped out in an off-white salwar suit by Simar Dugal for Golmaal Again promotions. The outfit featured self tone-on-tone embroidery with hand-made lace flowers and tassel detailing.

Athiya Shetty in a Simar Dugal outfit at a Diwali party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Athiya Shetty in a Simar Dugal outfit at a Diwali party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty attended Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash in 2017 in a silver-white lehenga skirt with kurta by Simar Dugal, and paired it with statement earrings and silver jutis.

In 2019, Lara Dutta also donned a gorgeous and intricately embroidered red and white sharara suit from Dugal’s gota patti collection.

Neetu Kapoor was also spotted wearing a shimmering yellow and silver sharara from Dugal’s Kohinoor collection for Diwali celebrations in 2019.

Alia Bhatt also wore bright Simar Dugal suit during promotions for Kalank in 2019. In this picture, she is seen wearing an embroidered blue and pink sharara suit, paired with an embroidered jacket.

Shilpa Shetty is also among the many Bollywood divas who donned Dugal’s designs. Here is a picture of her in an embellished black and golden sharara suit from the designer’s collection that she was seen wearing in 2018.

Simar Dugal passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 52 after battling cancer for long.

